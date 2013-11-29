LAKKI MARWAT - A young man was killed over a minor dispute in Dherei Kilay in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station of Naurang Town Thursday.

A police official said that the accused, including Afzal, Aamgir and Zeshan, exchanged harsh words with Adnan, the son of Qader Khan and then shot him dead.

"The killers escaped after the incident while a case was registered against them under relevant section of law," he maintained. He said the lawmen began investigation into the murder incident.