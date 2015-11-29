LAHORE - Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan of the Lahore High Court yesterday issued contempt notice to Kasur District Returning Officer Latif Anjum for not complying with the court’s order.

Mian Muhammad Ramzan and others had filed a petition against the DRO for not entertaining their objections about local government election held in the district.

During the Friday’s hearing of a contempt petition, the DRO appeared before the court of Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan and filed a report about compliance of the court’s previous order.

About the delay, the DRO told the court that he was a senior officer posted in the district and that he was going to be promoted soon. He further stated that contempt proceedings before the court were likely to affect his chances of being promoted. He prayed to the court to discharge the proceedings.

A deputy attorney general submitted that the DRO was unaware of what he was saying and the court may overlook and condone the statement made by him in the court.

Justice Khan, however, said it was evident from the officer’s attitude and the lack of compliance of the court’s order that the alleged contemnor had no respect for the orders of the court and considered himself to be above law.

“In the circumstances, this court is left with no other alternative but to issue a contempt notice to the respondent-DRO, Kasur,” the judge said.

The judge appointed Additional Advocate General Sirajul Islam Khan as prosecuting officer to prosecute the DRO on contempt of court charges. The judge also ordered that the alleged contemner will remain suspended from performing his duties in the relevant department and adjourned hearing till Dec 2.

Drunk pilot case: An anti terrorism court yesterday sought reply by December 2 from the Sarwar Road police in a bail petition filed by Asmat Mahmood, a pilot of Shaheen Airline, allegedly involved in crash-landing under the influence of liquor.

The petitioner through his counsel told the judge that he did not commit the charges leveled against him. It was technical fault that led in the plane which compelled him to crash-land the plane. The counsel also challenged inclusion of terrorism clauses in the FIR and prayed the court to release his client on bail.

Previously, the court sent him to jail on judicial remand.

On Nov 3, Pilot-Asmat Mahmood crash landed a plane at Allama Iqbal International Airport under the influence of liquor.