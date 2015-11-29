KOLKATA - An Indian court on Saturday remanded an American citizen in custody for 14 days over allegations he molested a teenaged boy in his hotel room, police said. The 51-year-old US national was produced before a sessions court in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal state, where a case was initiated against him under India’s stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “He was produced before a sessions court today (Saturday).
US national remanded in India for ‘molesting’ minor boy
