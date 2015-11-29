California - Zoolander 2 is still months away from hitting cinemas, but it’s already broken a record thanks to its trailer. The comedy, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, is released on February 2nd, but fans have been viewing its trailer so much that its made the record books. According to studio Paramount, the Zoolander 2 trailer is now “the most successful comedy trailer launch of all time”, having been viewed over 52.2 million times. The two-and-a-half minute clip was released on November 18th and even including a glimpse of Justin Bieber, who will cameo in the film. The comedy reunites Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as Derek Zoolander and Hansel McDonald, two ridiculously good-looking models, who are now older and no longer in demand. The film also features Will Ferrell, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Wiig. But the trailer’s launch wasn’t without controversy, thanks to Benedict Cumberbatch’s character. Cumberbatch plays an androgynous model named Ali in the film, but some LGBT activists have labelled the portrayal ‘a ‘cartoonish mockery’ of transgender, androgyne and non-binary individuals’. An online petition called for the film to be boycotted and it has so far received nearly 15,000 signatures. ‘Cumberbatch’s character is clearly portrayed as an over-the-top, cartoonish mockery of androgyne/trans/non-binary individuals,’ the petition reads.

‘This is the modern equivalent of using blackface to represent a minority.’