ISLAMABAD - A news report published in The Nation dated November 27, 2016, erroneously attributed a United States embassy statement on the appointment of new army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to the United Kingdom high commission. The error is regretted.

The US had welcomed the appointment of the new army chief in the embassy statement. It said: “We welcome Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appointment of Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the new Chief of Army Staff. We look forward to continuing our work with Pakistan’s elected leaders, with Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and with the Pakistani military to advance our shared counterinsurgency and counterterrorism goals for Pakistan and the region, and to enable Pakistani authorities to honour their pledge to prevent the use of Pakistan’s soil for terrorist attacks against its neighbours.”

It added: “Our congratulations to Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Raheel and his family upon the conclusion of his three-year appointment. General Raheel has been a respected partner throughout his tenure as Army Chief. We appreciate his leadership in combating terrorism in Pakistan and across the region, and his support for Pakistani civilian governance and institutions. He has demonstrated an impressive commitment to the peace, security, and well-being of the Pakistani people.”

The statement further stated: “We congratulate the new Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee Lt Gen Zubair Hayat and recognise the dedicated service of General Rashad Mahmood.”