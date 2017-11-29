ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa has said Nawaz Sharif has ruined the country.

“Nawaz Sharif has landed the entire country and nation in perpetual agony. Entire Government is functioning on the dictation of Nawaz Sharif .

Therefore, the country is suffering heavily on all fronts. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does not come out of the orbit of Jati Umrah”, he said this while talking to media men outside Election Commission here Wednesday.

About Faizabad sit in he said the people who were sitting in dharna were government sponsored. This conspiracy was hatched so that cases running on the court could not proceed further.

Those who deleted clauses from oath were government men. This was a pre-planned government drama. We will take Halaf name issue to its logical conclusion.

He went on to say this conspiracy was hatched by the government and it should now face its consequences. The government cannot escape this matter by terming change in oath a clerical mistake, he added.

He held that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and incumbent interior minister Ahsan Iqbal are calling each other incompetent which is creating a negative impression about Pakistan in the world.