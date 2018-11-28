Share:

BAHAWALPUR-As many as 1,260 graduates of various disciplines were conferred degrees at the 15th convocation of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday.

IUB Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Qaiser Mushtaq distributed degrees to the graduates including one PhD, 40 MPhil, 1,075 Master and BS (Hons.) degree holders. Besides, 80 of them received gold medals while 64 received silver medals.

The convocation was held at IUB Baghdadul Jadeed Campus.

In his address, the VC said that the IUB was a modern, progressive and active seat of learning where thousands of students were seeking education in a number of disciplines at more than 58 departments.

He said that the teaching system had been brought in harmony with the international standards, adding "We have initiated semester-based admissions twice a year." He said as many as 3,991 candidates were granted admissions out of 23,460 applicants in the new academic session which commenced from 1st of October.

"The number of applicants has increased 15 percent during last four years," he said, adding that around 147,000 degrees had been pending for the last many years which became a major academic and administrative issue.

He said that eight mega convocations were held to award 109,294 degrees and 1,415 medals during last four years. "Now, the IUB has more than 600 faculty members including 270 PhD degree holders, as compared to around 100 PhDs previously, who are engaged in teaching and research at BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD levels."

He said that the budget deficit of Rs343 million had been converted into surplus of Rs171 million while the development budget had also reached the highest level in 12 years.

The VC maintained that the delayed projects of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar Campuses and Agriculture College had been completed with construction of new buildings for education faculty. He added that four new hostels and 68 housing units had recently been inaugurated by Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar during his recent visit.

He said that the building for faculty of Management Sciences was near completion. He congratulated the passing out graduates and their parents on receiving degrees and medals and thanked the guests for attending the convocation ceremony.

Earlier, the VC inaugurated Materials Chemistry Laboratory at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus. The laboratory is a part of the PC-1 Strengthening of Existing Departments at the IUB. The project was approved by the HEC and the Planning Commission of Pakistan on February 20, 2015. The laboratory was established with a cost of Rs123 million. It hosted state-of-the-art equipment, and was part of the efforts being made to bring the IUB to the level of advanced research institutions of the world. Focal person Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that the laboratory with special focus on 3D structural characterisation of proteins and natural products extracted from the Cholistan desert, structural and functional studies of molecules applicable in dye-sensitised solar cells as well as routine chemical crystallography of diverse nature.