Kabul - At least 10 people were killed after a massive blast outside a British security company’s compound in Kabul late Wednesday, officials said, with the attack claimed by the Taliban in the latest violence to target the Afghan capital.

The interior ministry and police both said the blast had been a car bomb targeting a compound which houses G4S, a private British security company, in east Kabul. “We can confirm that there has been an incident at one of our locations in Kabul. The situation is ongoing and we are coordinating with the Afghan authorities to bring it to a conclusion,” a G4S spokesman told AFP in London.

Afghan authorities also said they were conducting a clearing operation at the site. “10 dead, 19 wounded have been evacuated from site,” health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP, without giving the victims’ nationalities.

Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the toll but warned it could yet change.

Earlier, sources had said the blast was followed by gunfire. Rahimi said no gunfire had been heard for some time, however. According to its website, G4S provides security for the UK Foreign Office in Kabul.

The attack was claimed by the Taliban in a tweet. The Afghan government, Western diplomats and UN officials have in recent weeks raised hopes of finally reaching a deal to end the 17-year war. Wednesday’s assault on G4S is the second high-profile attack claimed by the Taliban on foreigners in as many days.

On Tuesday, three US soldiers were killed in a blast near Ghazni city in central Afghanistan that was also claimed by the militant group.

The attacks follow a wave of bloody violence across the war-torn country in recent weeks that has killed hundreds of people as militants step up their attacks.

The violence comes as the Taliban intensify pressure on Afghan security forces, even as the international community ramps up efforts towards talks.