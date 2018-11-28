Share:

OKARA-An 11-year-old boy and two minor girls were abducted from different places, according to police sources.

In 12/1AL village, 11-year-old Abdullah was playing in the street when some unknown armed men came and abducted him. In 20/1AL village, some unknown men abducted 12-year-old Shazia Bibi, daughter of Allah Rakha. In Wannawali village, suspects identified as Tariq Mohsin, Sajjad, and their three accomplices abducted 13-years old Rabia Bibi, daughter of Sarfraz. Cases were registered by the police.