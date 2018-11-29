Share:

KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 30 accused persons including target killers here on Wednesday.

Rangers claimed to have arrested two extortionists involved in killing of citizen. Rangers spokesperson said that the Rangers troops on a tip off arrested an accused Faheem aka Kala and his comrade Hammad involved in various sort of criminal activities including target killing, extortion, street crimes and other criminal activities.

During the course of investigation the accused persons confessed to have murder a young man Faraz when he declined to pay extortion money. Rangers said that on October 9, gunmen including Faheem his comrades Kamran and Wasi were raiding on a motorbike took Faraz to a narrow lane and shot him.

Rangers said that deceased Faraz’s father used to give them rupees 500 weekly for stall at weekly Sunday bazaar but they suddenly demanded rupees ten thousand but Faraz refused to fulfill their demand which resultantly, they killed him and managed to flee. Rangers shifted the accused persons to the police for further legal formalities.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 29 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the metropolis.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Special Investigation Police claimed to have arrested to drug paddlers including Mujasim Raza and Imran Khan while recovered more than two kilogram marijuana from their possession. Gadap City police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Asadullah and Abdul Sattar used to involve in illegal sale of Rati Bajri, from Sohrab Goth locality and took loaded trucks of the sand into the custody. Sachal police arrested Shair Alam and Abdul Malik while recovered weapons, snatched mobile phones and a rickshaw from their possession.

Ibrahim Hydri police arrested an accused Owais while recovered weapons from his possession. Azizabad police arrested accused persons including Sahryar and Moiz while recovered weapons, drugs and snatch mobile phones from their possession. Liaquatabad police arrested three accused persons including Abdul Majeed, Asad and Naseer while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

Landhi police arrested two street criminals including Naeem Butt and Arsalan while recovered weapons and valuables from their possession. Saudabad police arrested three more accused persons including Amir, Asif and Irfan and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Sukhan and Sohrab Goth police arrested two accused persons including Waseem and Inayatullah and recovered weapons from their possession while Gulshan-e-Mymar police arrested a drug paddler Fazal while recovered narcotics from his possession.

Paposh police arrested a street criminal Nadir while Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police arrested two including Zahid and Kaleem and recovered weapons from their possession.

Korangi police claimed to have arrested motorbike lifter Sulaman while recovered motorbike from his possession while Zaman Town police arrested four accused persons including Raza, Danish, Sehzad and Nasir while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.