ISLAMABAD - A total of 41 private companies submitted their proposals to the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) to become partner in the execution of Prime Minister’s initiative of 5 million houses project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced his government’s “flagship” project – Naya Pakistan Housing Programme – aimed at constructing five million houses for the low-income segments of society during the next five years soon after the formation of his government.

While implementing the Primer’s vision, the FGEHF took a lead and sought proposals from private firms having land bank and technical and financial expertise to become part of this gigantic project though ‘joint venture’ mode in all major cities of the country.

In advertisement, the housing foundation asked the national and international private companies to apply with a compact piece of land, which should be free from all encumbrances while the purpose site must be located on main road or it have a clear access to the main roads. The provision of utilities i.e. electricity, gas, water is also one of the requirement while only real owners were allowed to apply under this program.

In response to said advertisement, 41 bidders and companies have applied and offered land and plots for the construction of high-rise apartments’ buildings and houses at different locations in major cities.

The companies applied for joint venture agreements with housing foundation include M/s progressive international, Al Awal Group, Commoners Sky Garden (Pvt) Ltd., Falaknaz Properties, Dynamic Logistics International, International Trade Link, Khan M. Khan and Co, Lab Enterprises, Shaukat Khan and Co, M. Nadeem Builders, Al-Raee Developers, M/s Chicago AAS, Aryan Builder (I), Aryan Builders (II), Canadian Star Development Corporation, Rawaa Construction, Designmen Consulting Engineers (PVT) Ltd. S.Y Builders, Microchip International, Envision Enterprises, Pendulum Engineering, National Construction Ltd. Best Construction & Rakhshani Builders, Elite Construction & Rakhshani Builders, Granite & Rakhshani Builders, Green Tree (Pvt) Ltd. Image Real Estate Business, Guardian International, KAPEC-I (pvt) Ltd., KAPEC-II (pvt) Ltd, Mohandisin-e-Masud Builders, Estate One, Eagelgate Properties, City Linker Real Estate, Saif Ullah Real Estate, Raja Hasnaat, Grace Valley, Profession Builders & Developers, Gain Estate Builders & Developers, Malik Tahir Nawaz and RK Properties.

However, according to the officers of FGEHF, these proposals are currently under evaluation and scrutiny stage in concerned formations. They informed further that the housing foundation is also finalizing the process to engage a consultant to technically evaluate said proposals.

“We cannot say anything about the proposals as it is too early because same proposals would be assessed according to the parameters given in the advertisement”, an officer informed. When contacted, Director General FGEHF Sajid Manzoor Asadi said that the proposals would be evaluated as per the set criteria approved by the Federal Cabinet.

“The bids would be scrutinize thoroughly in technical committee, evaluation committee and steering committee while a final approval or disapproval in this regard would be granted by the Executive Board of FGEHF”, he added.

When questioned about the timeline, he said that hopefully within one week he would be in a better position to comment with exact facts and figures.

Muhammad Asad Chaudhry