ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday started a 10-day ‘Traffic Education Week’ and distributed 70,000 pamphlets among commuters to reduce the occurrence of traffic-related accidents by advising parents to disallow their underage children from riding on top of vehicles as it poses a great threat to their lives.

Talking to PTV news, Senior Superintendent of Islamabad ( SSP) Traffic Police Farrukh Rashid said, ITP has launched the campaign to create awareness among the people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over-speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra crossing, use of helmet etc. The campaign was meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help in protecting the lives and property of road users. SSP said that road safety workshops were being arranged in the government as well as private organizations and educational institutions to make road users aware of various traffic rules.

The awareness campaign for safety of road users is in full swing, he added. The SSP said special teams have been constituted to educate road users as how to ensure their safety before traveling on roads especially motorbike riders were being educating as to how to take the left lane while traveling.

ITP official said these teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefed the motorcyclists and motorists about ways to ensure a safe journey.

The motorcyclists driving bikes without helmets and side mirrors or with defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters are being educated and the police has directed them to get the faulty parts repaired.

The SSP (Traffic) has said that purpose of this campaign is to ensure security and safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment. He said that many road accidents of motorcyclists occur due to their faulty lights or indicators. Traffic police have also displayed banners at key points on roads, besides radio station of police regularly airing programmes to educate transporters, drivers and citizen on traffic law and safety measures. The SSP (Traffic) said this campaign would continue in the coming days and appealed the citizens to follow lane discipline and other traffic rules to avoid mishaps on roads.