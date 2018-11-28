Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amy Schumer is launching a clothing line for ‘’women of all shapes’’.

The 37-year-old comedian is releasing her own inclusive clothing brand, called Le Cloud - which she co-designed with celebrity stylist Leesa Evans - is set to launch at Saks Off 5th on December 13 with the aim of ‘’being authentic...and empowering women of all ages and sizes to do the same’’.

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ star’s collection is meant to feel ‘’light as a cloud’’ and features tops, skirts and outerwear in fabrics including French terry, satin and crepe and in sizes from XS to XX.

Prices range from $38 to $248 and the ‘Snatched’ actress hopes a ‘’Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful.’’ Amy told WWD: ‘’We are making beautiful, comfortable and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women. ‘’A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves.’’

The ‘Trainwreck’ star opened up about negative experiences with some stylists, and revealed that she decided to launch her line after working with Leesa on the 2015 romcom and feeling like she approached her body in ‘’such a different way’’.

‘’People are so used to fitting way smaller actresses or models if I were doing a photo shoot for a magazine or a fitting for a role I was playing, the clothes didn’t look right or fit right.

‘’I was made to feel like my body was wrong. I was so reticent about my fitting with Leesa, and she just approached it in such a different way.’’