LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested another leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N in connection with a corruption case.

Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, former MPA and Chairman Lahore Parking Company, was detained by the anti-graft agents soon after a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail application.

Hafiz Nauman, the former member of the Punjab Assembly, is said to be close aide of former chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

A NAB spokesman said that the accused was arrested from the court premises and later shifted to the lockup of the Lahore NAB Bureau for further investigations.

He will be produced before an accountability court on Thursday (today) for physical remand, the official said.

The latest arrest is a big blow to the PML-N since its leadership has been facing different corruption cases.

Several other leaders of PML-N are already arrested by NAB including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a NAB spokesman, the investigation conducted so far reveals the prima facie involvement of accused Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, being Chairman of the Lahore Parking Company, in the commission of offences as defined under Section 9(a) and Schedule of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

“Accused Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman actively participated in the operations of the company and visited the parking sites of M/s Green Parking Dubai (the only Parking Company in the Joint Venture).”

“Thereafter, accused Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman received a letter from M/s Green Parking Dubai that agreement had been signed without their participation and fraudulent misrepresentation by M/s AGCN/NTG Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, whereas, the accused being Chairman the Board of Directors deliberately accorded the approval for illegal change of JV partner.”

Moreover, accused Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman despite having knowledge of illegal signing of the agreement without approval of Board of Directors (BODs), deliberately did not take any action “which reflects his connivance in commission of offence.”

Accused Hafiz Nauman also actively participated in physical verification and inspection of the illegal JV partner M/s ZTE Corporation and proceeded to China as well, the spokesman claimed. Also, accused Hafiz Nauman failed to exercise his authority and deliberately did not took any action for not handing over all the 246 Parking Sites as per agreement and whereby only handed over 33 lucrative parking sites to NTG/AGCN Pakistan which caused hefty financial loss to government kitty.

Similarly, Hafiz Nauman failed to exercise his authority and could not ensure the capital investment to be made by NTG/AGCN Pakistan and committed criminal negligence by compromising the projected revenues, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Lahore NAB Bureau arrested five more accused persons in another corruption case related to the Saaf Paani Company on Wednesday. They were identified as former Deputy Secretary Public Health Department accused Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, Ex-Chief Resident Engineer Major (Retd) Adnan Aftab, Resident Engineer Syed Masood-ul-Hassan, Resident Engineer Moin-ud-Din and Resident Engineer Muhammad Younas.

The accused persons were allegedly involved in financial embezzlement related to the matters of Saaf Pani Company’s projects. They were sent on judicial remand without any delay by the Accountability Court since the Bureau completed its investigations.

A corruption reference would soon be filed before the Accountability Court for further proceedings, the spokesman added.