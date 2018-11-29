Share:

ISLAMABAD:- An anti-terrorism court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Mumbai attack case at the prosecution’s request as government report over the matter was still pending. The FIA prosecutor sought adjournment for almost two weeks in the case as he told the court that various meetings were being conducted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard with Indian government officials. ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi approved the same and adjourned the hearing till December 12.–APP