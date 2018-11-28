Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday inaugurated the residential facility project of the hospital comprising 114 residential apartments. The statement issued said that the Saudi Housing Complex which comprises of 114 residential apartments is a grant from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabian Government to the people of Pakistan.

The project was inaugurated by Dr Khaled bin Sulaiman Alkhudairy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Saudi Fund for Development. The project was financed as part of the Kingdom’s SAR 6000 Million Grant Equivalent to PKR 21.36 Billion. The project includes 19 buildings, and each building has 6 apartments and 164,065 ft gross floor area. The Saudi funded project is delivered by the Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA). The consultant of the project was Alteraz Architecture and Design while the contractor is M/S Siyah Kalem Constructions. Director General Project Headquarter ERRA Brig Aftab shared the details about the project. Engineer Abdullah Al Shoabi, said that “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have a very cordial relationship; we are very pleased with the completion of this project.”

He applauded the efforts of ERAA for completing the project before the due date. The project began in July 2017. Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi said that we are highly obliged to the Saudi Kingdom and ERAA. Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has delivered many projects to Ayub Teaching Hospital and one of them was the donation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging System, which is providing facilities to a hundred thousand patients. Project Director ERRA presented shields to the Saudi delegates, hospital director Dr Athar, representative consultant firms and construction companies. Habibullah Bukhari presented the Saudi souvenir to Project Director ERRA and Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi. Deputy Head of mission Habibullah Bukhari handed over the keys to the hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi. Later, the delegation visited the apartments and gave briefing to the media.