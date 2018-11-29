Share:

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 70 percent conservation work on arsenal of British built known as “barood khana” in Lahore Fort. Talking to APP on Wednesday, WCLA Conservation Director Najumus Saqib said Rs 18 million was spent on the project so far. This project was launched in May this year. This arsenal ‘barood khana’ was built in British period in 1857. Director Najum us Saqib said that thorough observation of this arsenal showed the old culture and civilization of that era. He further said after the completion of rehabilitation work the Barood Khana would be open for general public as a museum.–APP