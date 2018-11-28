Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Eight different associations of farmers on Wednesday threatened to take to streets if six sugar mills situated in the district will not start crushing season from tomorrow (Nov 30).

Speaking to the media here, heads of eight different representative bodies of farmers including president Progressive Growers Association (PGA) Chaudhry Arshad Javed, chairman Progressive Farmers Association (PFA) Jamil Nasir, chairman All Pakistan Kissan Foundation (APKF) Mazhar Ulhaq Bukhari, organiser Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Jam MD Ganga, president Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) Ahmed Yar Wallana, general secretary Anjuman Kashtkaran Punjab (AKP) Aamir Ghani, tehsil vice president Agri Forum Pakistan (AFP) Munawar Saleem and chairman Kissan Kushhal Organization (KKO) Malik Junaid Aslam Naich informed that they had met with DC Jamil Ahmed Jamil who assured that crushing season will start from December 1, 2018, although it was scheduled to start from November 15.

They pointed out that Federal Information Minister Fawad Ch had announced after the cabinet meeting that the sugar mills would start functioning from November 15. "But neither the district administration, nor the government moved in to get implemented on its own decision," they regretted. The farmer leaders said that they has planned a large scale All Pakistan Kissan Conference in RYK on November 30 in which farmers, traders, lawyers, politicians, industrialists and journalists will participate and same day they will give a call for a large scale protest if crushing season would not be started from December 1.

They said that their protest will be peaceful and only for the rights of farmers, ruling out any sort of confrontation with the district administration and government. The leaders alleged that the former governments had converted best agriculture land of district RYK which was the core area of cotton production into sugarcane growing area. "The previous rulers had just eyed on Rs30 billion subsidy for sugar mills and that's why they did great injustice with this region," they claimed. They lamented this year sugarcane crop has been cultivated over less area and yield is also less in RYK, adding that the government should review its policy of rates for upper Punjab. "Sugarcane verities in Southern Punjab are different from that of Upper Punjab and per maund rate should be Rs250 to 280 per 40kg," they asserted.

They alleged that sugar mills owners hatched a conspiracy for reducing period of crushing season so that they could get benefit of weigh loss of sugarcane.

"Why the government has failed to implement its own announcement regarding crushing season," they posed a questioned and added that maximum sugar mills are owned ministers and parliamentarians belonging to the ruling party. They informed that Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, Jahangir Khan Tareen and some other ruling party elites did not let the crushing season begin at time despite a clear announcement by their own government. "The government should terminate the personalities from their ministries and parliamentarians who are violating the government decisions," they demanded.