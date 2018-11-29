Share:

Lahore - The market closed on a negative note as the benchmark index shed 189 points, down 0.5 percent from the previous trading session. The KSE-100 opened on a positive note, continuing on an upward trajectory, making a high of +187pts. However, it slid in the second half of the trading session to close at 40,705 levels. On the news front, The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has constituted an inter-ministerial committee comprising Power Division, Law Division and Finance Division to prepare repayment plan of upto Rs200bn structured Islamic financing facility to be arranged from a consortium of six banks led by Meezan Bank against WAPDA, GENCOs and Discos assets. Volumes remained subdued with 124mn shares traded during the day. KEL (+4.61 percent) and STPL (+4.65 percent) led volumes with more than 20mn shares changing hands. Refinery sector closed lower than its previous day close on back of the news that oil refineries fear shutdown as slow offtakes of furnace fuel oil following the govt’s shift to gas based power production have left them with the key product surfeit and that can break down their entire supply chain. NRL (-4.51 percent), ATRL (-3.03 percent) and BYCO (-1.82 percent) were the major loser of the mentioned sector.

PSMC (+4.80 percent) closed at its upper circuit on back of the news that the Company is planning to set up its second assembly plant at Port Qasim, Karachi. The construction of second plant will increase company’s manufacturing capacity by additional 100,000 vehicles per year. Selling was witnessed in Cement, Banking and E&P sector in which major stocks like DGKC (-0.79 percent), LUCK (-0.80 percent), HBL (-1.15 percent) UBL (-0.94 percent) PPL (-1.15 percent) & POL (-0.51 percent) closed negative. Moreover, with an interest rate hike expected this Friday, we recommend investors to go for consolidation and view any downside as an opportunity to buy cement and banking stocks.