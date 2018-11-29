Share:

KANDHKOT - A seven years old child as died after falling from his house roof on Wednesday.

Area police said that Haidar Ali, 7, son of Ali Hassan Mirani resident of old cinema mohallah near Juman Shah while he was flying a kite on the top of roof at his house suddenly his feet stumbled and he fell down.

The boy was found dead at scene, police said. Police shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs. No case was registered till filling of this report.

SIX INJURED IN MISHAP

At least six people were seriously injured when the ceiling of a local hotel collapsed here on Wednesday.

Police said that incident was occurred near Jholey Lal petrol pump bypass road Kandhkot. Police shifted the victims to DHQ hospital. Doctor Sawan Bloch said that Saddam, Abdul Sami, Wazir Ali, Mohammad Shahban, Punhal and others were included among the injured whereas one of them was referred to another hospital due to critical condition.