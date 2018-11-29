Share:

Islamabad - Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Wednesday decided to devise a policy for import and consumption of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the country.

The first ever meeting of the CCoE was presided over by Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sawrar Khan directed Petroleum and Power divisions to workout the policy.

The minister welcomed members of the committee and underlined the need for joint efforts to work for the progress, prosperity and development.

It was also suggested that Ministry of Ports and Shipping should also be included in CCOE. The participant of the meeting decided to meet fortnightly.

The meeting applauded all members and said that all members are interested in prosperity of the country so the committee should move with a collective vision.

It was decided that the meeting of CCoE will be convened fortnightly. The meeting was attended by Sh Rasheed Ahmad,Federal Minister for Railways, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Finance, Khusru Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Planning, Umar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Power and Abdul Razzaq Daud,Advisor to prime Minister on Commerce and Industry were part of CCoE.