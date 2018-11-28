Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The pregnant women have to face severe hardships due to closure of gynaecology ward at DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin.

According to details, gynae ward of DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin was closed some eight days ago due to unknown reasons and has not been reopened despite protests and demands of the suffering patients. The under treatment and new visiting pregnant women are forced to lie down on benches and floor outside the hospital in severe cold weather. The suffering women, their heirs and citizens expressed grave concerns over the situation and behaviour of the hospital administration, demanding the Punjab Health Minister and other concerned authorities to take notice of the closure of the gynae ward and issue directives for its reopen at war footings.