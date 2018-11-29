Corridor won’t lead to talks: Sushma

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan faces a big challenge from India to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation as New Delhi sticks to its policy of avoiding engagement with Islamabad.

When Pakistani and Indian ministers, joined by Prime Minister Imran Khan, were celebrating the groundbreaking of Kartarpura border corridor, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Pakistan for the proposed SAARC summit - the dates for which are yet to be finalised.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal had earlier said Pakistan will invite Prime Minister Modi to attend the SAARC summit – possibly this year.

Sushma Swaraj refused the proposal Thursday saying Prime Minister Modi would not travel to Pakistan for the proposed SAARC summit. “Opening Kartarpura corridor doesn’t mean that the bilateral dialogue with Pakistan will start,” she contended.

The nuclear armed neighbours have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947. The two regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan was facing a ‘stiff challenge’ from India on the SAARC revival.

One official said: “India is a leading member along with Pakistan (of Saarc). India’s defiance is making it difficult for us to revive the Saarc process.”

Another official said SAARC process aims at bringing the member countries closer but India was spoiling the fruits. “We are trying to engage the smaller members to put pressure on India. We have launched a campaign to revive SAARC and will touch the friendly countries first. We are hopeful, India will realise the importance of SAARC,” he added.

Sri Lanka and Nepal have shown support for the SAARC process but other countries stand with India.

SAARC Summit is held in different South Asian nations, every 12-18 months. The first SAARC Summit was held in Bangladesh, in 1985. The SAARC Summit, in 2016, was to be held in Pakistan but India boycotted following the Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers in held Kashmir.

The SAARC summit 2016 was finally cancelled as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Maldives followed India’s decision to boycott the summit.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of the four kilometers long Kartarpur Corridor. An Indian delegation comprising Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister for Housing Hardeep S Puri, Indian Punjab Minister for Local Government and Tourism and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the event.

In September, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended the SAARC council of foreign ministers meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj also attended the meeting. As the meeting ended, the Indian minister left quickly without answering questions from the reporters.

Later, Qureshi accused India of creating obstacle in regional cooperation. He said the attitude of only one country is hampering the spirit of the SAARC.

“She (Swaraj) talks about regional cooperation. My question is that how is regional cooperation possible if the nations in the region are ready to sit and you are the obstacle in those talks,” he said.

He added: “I am not hesitating in saying that for the progress and success of the Saarc and for the connectivity and prosperity of the region, there is only one obstacle. The attitude of only one country is hampering and not letting the spirit of the Saarc and of the founding fathers fulfilled.”

India claims a SAARC summit is announced only after it has been decided upon by all members. New Delhi maintains that after the date has been decided by member states formal invitations were sent out.

SAARC members include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The major objectives of the SAARC are: To quicken the economic growth, social progress, and cultural development, to develop the welfare of the people of South Asia, to promote their quality of life and to promote mutual trust, understanding and appreciation of the problems of one another.

International relations expert Dr Farooq Hasnat said SAARC was meant to unite the regional countries but India was playing foul. He said India had hegemonic designs and was putting pressure on smaller countries to isolate Pakistan.

The next SAARC summit, he said, was expected to be held in Pakistan and Nepal could play its role to convince India to participate. He said the scope of regional cooperation in SAARC had proliferated, and it had started to engage political, economic, social, cultural and other aspects in its dialogue.

Corridor won’t lead to talks: Sushma