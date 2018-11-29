Share:

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of an illegal appointments case against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till December 5. Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the proceedings. The court had summoned witnesses for recording their statements but due to Ashiana case/Shehbaz Sharif remand, the matter was adjourned till December 5. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others also appeared in the court. It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).–APP