LAHORE - An accountability court here yesterday extended remand of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for another nine days - till December 6 - in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.

On completion of seven days’ transit remand, NAB authorities produced Shehbaz before the court to seek extension in his physical remand. On the occasion, security was tightened in and around the accountability court of Syed Najamul Hassan.

Counsel for the NAB, Waris Ali Janjua, informed the court that a questionnaire was given to Shehbaz on November 19 to obtain his answers about doubtful transactions. The counsel said Shehbaz had sought time to furnish reply after consulting his counsel but he didn’t file the same till last day. He said Shehbaz had replied about the gifts worth Rs 60 million he gave to his family members in 2012.

On that occasion, Shehbaz wanted to address the court, but the court asked him to do it on his turn.

NAB counsel prayed for extension in remand contending the same was required for further investigations. He argued that due to assembly session, in which Shehbaz participated after production order issued by the National Assembly speaker, the bureau could not investigate him. He alleged that Shehbaz distributed gifts to the tune of Rs60 million among his close relatives when his income was only Rs20 million. Shehbaz did not disclose the gifts in his income tax returns of year 2011, he added. He said the accused was needed for probe into certain suspicious bank transactions. At this, the court sought satisfaction whether gifts in question had any link with the alleged corruption in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

Amjad Pervez, counsel for Shehbaz, opposed the NAB request for further physical remand and contended that 55 days had passed of the custody of his client but NAB could not prove anything against him. Amjad Pervez urged the court to ask the NAB about any bank transaction showing corruption in the housing scam. He said the NAB had been interrogating Shehbaz during custody about the properties already sold several years ago. He argued that Shehbaz gave gifts to relatives from the sale proceeds of his property in London. “Was it a crime?” he posed while opposing grant of further remand of Sharif to the NAB.

Shehbaz’s counsel told the court that NAB had gathered all information from FBR regarding Shehbaz tax returns and added, there was not a single piece of land whose record had not been given to NAB by his client.

NAB counsel said that in 2011 Shehbaz had given gifts worth Rs80 million to son Hamza Shehbaz but didn’t mention it in the tax returns.

Advocate Pervez also presented a latest medical report of the opposition leader and said the health of his client was not a good state. He requested the court to constitute a medical board to examine the report.

After hearing both sides, the judge reserved decision and announced after a while granting further remand of Sharif to the NAB till Dec 6.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif came face to face at the accountability court premises where they were presented to appear before the court in their respective cases.

Both the leaders shook hands and inquired after the wellbeing of each other. Raja Ashraf asked about the health of Shehbaz and in reply he sought his prayers.

Shehhaz was brought by the NAB to seek remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme while Raja is facing charges of making illegal appointments in Gapco misusing his authority.