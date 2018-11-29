Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated Qatar’s decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan.

Talking to member of Qatari ruling family Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani in Islamabad on Wednesday, he expressed satisfaction on the steady growth of bilateral relations, particularly increasing volume of Pakistan’s exports to Qatar following the linking of Karachi Port with Hamad Port.

Noting the contribution of Pakistani manpower in the progress and development of Qatar, Dr Arif Alvi offered the services of skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled Pakistani workers to meet the requirements of Qatari job market.

He appreciated Qatar’s decision to choose Pakistan for setting up Qatari visa centres to streamline the recruitment process and assured Qatari dignitary of Pakistan’s full cooperation in the matter.

Underscoring importance of leadership level contacts between the two countries, the President looked forward to the next session of Joint Ministerial Commission in Doha early next year. He extended an invitation to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Pakistan. The President conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the health and happiness of the Emir and lasting peace, progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Qatar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani thanked the President for accepting his call.

Expressing deep association and affection for Pakistan and its people, the Qatari dignitary informed that Qatar was now importing 140,000 workers from Pakistan.

Referring to Port Qasim Coal fire power plant, he observed that the $1.5 billion project was the first joint venture in CPEC between Power China and Al Mirqab. He expressed the confident that Gwadar port will emerge as a major regional port within 15-20 years.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and Senator Ahmed Khan were also present.

