Rawalpindi-The cafeteria and the food market of Pir Mehar Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) was inspected by a team of Punjab Food Authority, informed authority’s spokesperson on Wednesday.

The contactors and the owners of the cafeteria and food market eateries have been fined over unhygienic and poor food safety standards in their premises, he said.

According to him, a team of PFA has inspected the food points of PMAS-AAUR on complaints of students. He said the experts of PFA have imposed fines on 7 food point owners over dirty and unhygienic conditions under which they are serving food items to the students.

Similarly, notices were given to 7 other owners of eateries and the cafeteria while 5 outlets were found closed by the raiding team, he said.

During checking, he said, the team of PFA found only one food point satisfactory. On a question whether PFA inspection team has collected samples of food items being served to the students, the spokesperson said as per sampling SOPs and definition, flies and insects do not require sampling rather it falls in hygienic issues.

“We don’t doubt the complaints and take immediate action, however, evidence available in pictures and videos did not show any such condition but only a minor hygiene issue,” he said.