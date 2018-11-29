Share:

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab has withdrawn ban on issuing NOCs to charge nurses for transfer to health facilities in their native towns. Earlier, minimum two year service at LGH was required for a nurse for applying for NOC for transfer to a health facility at or near hometown. Prof Mohammd Tayyab said that ban was unjustified and against basic human right. He said that keeping mothers, sisters and daughters away from families for such a long time was great injustice. He said that nurses can apply for NOC for transfer to hospitals at hometown against vacant posts. He said that applications would be entertained at one window. He said that instructions have been issued to the Medical superintendent and Nursing Superintendent to follow new policy.–Staff Reporter