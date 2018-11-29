Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the ruling of Supreme Court, the government is considering doing away with discretionary powers of the Aviation Secretary for the grant and renewal of airline licences for domestic and international operations.

The Aviation Division secretary had powers to approve the issuance and renewal of licences of airlines in the country but they were against a decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to the court’s ruling, the federal government means the federal cabinet, therefore, the government has decided to amend the rules in order to end discretionary powers of the aviation secretary. The issue was taken up in a recent meeting of the cabinet while considering the renewal of aerial work licences for VIP flights of the Government of Punjab.

The cabinet was informed that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had requested the renewal of aerial work licences for one year with effect from September 30, 2018.

The CAA certified that the air operator certificate for VIP flights was valid and CAA directorates had no objection to the renewal of the licences.

However, Rs46,260 is outstanding against the operator. In that regard, the Punjab government had been informed by the CAA finance directorate for the clearance of dues.

Under Rule 177(1) of the Civil Aviation Rules 1994, the federal government is competent to approve the grant of various kinds of licences to the airlines for carrying out their operations.

The cabinet was informed that as per previous practice, the approval for the issuance and renewal of airline licences was granted with the endorsement of the aviation secretary. The Supreme Court, in its judgment, said where the words “federal government” had appeared in the constitution and the legislation, the approval of the federal cabinet was mandatory.