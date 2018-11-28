Share:

HAFIZABAD-The PTI government will take all possible steps to ameliorate the socio-economic conditions of the people living in remote areas, said MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti.

While inaugurating Rs20 million sui gas supply project in Thatha Parothian village, he said that he would fulfil all the promises he made during his election campaign, and he would remove people’s sense of deprivation created by public representatives of the area in the past. He further said that every house would be provided sui gas connection without any discrimination, and he would strive to make Hafizabad a model district in the province.

PROTEST

The traders and middlemen of new grain market on Madhrianwala Road Hafizabad protested against the insanitary conditions prevailing in the market, and they have called upon the authorities to ensure better hygienic conditions.

They particularly referred to the broken manholes and appealed to the authorities to take notice of it to prevent any untoward incident.