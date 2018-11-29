Share:

Lahore : The government needs to reduce cost of doing business by also softening the uncertain tax regime and stringent regulatory frame work to allow the huge number of SMEs operating in the informal sector. It was stated by Mr. Suleman Ghani, Senior Policy Advisor, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) while inaugurating the second day proceedings of the 3rd SME Conference organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with the assistance of University of Management and Technology (UMT) at Alahmra Hall. Mr. Sher Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA presented the address of welcome on this occasion. The inaugural session of second day of the SME Conference was also addressed by Mr. Shaifq Anjum, Zonal Chairman and Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Mr. Mariyan Stoyanov, Chief Director, Directorate of SME Development, Bulgaria.

The Chief Guest Mr. Suleman Ghani pointed out that more than 90 per cent of the enterprises are SMEs. But, as compared to the 3.2 million registered SMEs, a much higher number of SMEs is doing business in the informal sector, which are frightened to get registered because of the uneasy business environment in the country, he said adding that without bringing the informal sector enterprises into the formal sector no economy can flourish. Therefore, he suggested to address this issue on emergent basis and hoped for the better change in this regard, as the incumbent government had included the SME development in its top priority agenda.