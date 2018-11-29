Share:

LAHORE - The annual chrysanthemum (translates Gul-e-Daudi) show kicked off at Jillani Park on Wednesday. The event will last for a week. More than 200 varieties of chrysanthemums were put on display at the show organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Flanked PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani and other senior officials, Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed opened the exhibition.

“Through this flower exhibition, Lahore is truly represented as city of gardens and flowers. Families should come to the show,” he said while talking to the media.

He said the PTI government will celebrate Jasgn-e-Baharan and he would ask the PHA to start shortcourses in floral arrangements.

Mehmood said Lahore Development Authority’s Board of Governors has been established and visible changes will be seen in coming weeks.

“We have prepared a roadmap to lead the institutions and in coming days, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation and share the achievements of the first 100 days of government,” he said.

He also visited various stalls set up by educational institutions and hotels. Turkish Cultural Centre Director Alas also visited the exhibition.

Chrysanthemums are perennial in Lahore but treated as annual because they require some care in summer months and in monsoon. Over watering in monsoon kills these plants.

The PHA also organized musical performances so that people could visit and enjoy the flower exhibition.

LDA devising new commercialisation policy

Director General Lahore Development Authority Amna Imran Khan has said that LDA has collected data of more than 6400 multi-storey commercial buildings, situated in different housing schemes, for formulation of new commercialization policy for the city, in line with the directions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During a meeting held in connection with the preparation of new master plan and commercialization policy for Lahore at Punjab Urban Unit on Wednesday, she further told that information with regard to the area, number of storeys, status of implementation or violation of building bye laws, provision of parking facilities, nature of use and general condition of a building has been collected besides photographs of the structure, for this purpose.

The meeting observed that master plan was a comprehensive document which should not deal with the land use of properties only, it should also cater for long term planning in the fields of environment, economic activities, transport system, investment opportunities and other issues related to the life of the people.

The meeting decided for taking input by the general public as well besides the stakeholders for the preparation of master plan.