Illiteracy means inability to read and write, it is a curse because it is illiteracy that lowers down human being to the level of beast. It is compared to darkness because it darkens individual’s vision, outlook, behavior and in a word, all aspect of life. It is the root cause of ignorance, superstitious, backwardness, poverty and many more.

Illiteracy generated hundreds of problems. Because of illiteracy, people don’t know how to earn well and how to spend well. Illiteracy is the cause of poor socio-economic condition, high mortality rate and child marriage and growth rate of population.

Illiteracy is the root cause of all evils; it should be the number one agenda of govt. Though government has taken various measures like making primary education free and compulsory, girl’s education up to higher secondary level free and the highest allocation for education in our national budget, still the measures are inadequate Govt. must ensure that the money is being utilized properly and effectively. Government need to set up more educational institutions, make reading materials cheap and available and guarantee employment after completing education. Again private sectors, NGOS academician and patrons of learning should come forward to spread the light of education in every house. We have also to make our people aware of the importance of education. Media can play a great role in this regard. Reducing of poverty is the most effective way of removing illiteracy from society. So, government must work in co-ordination with others to fight poverty and increase literacy rate.

The present illiteracy rate is still high in our county. That is why we are lagging behind in all respects than many other nations. If we want to build a happy and prosperous nation, if we want to stand in honor and dignity among the nations of the world and if we want to develop our living standard and living condition, we must remove illiteracy from the country.

SYEDA ANAM TAHIRA,

Lahore, November 6.