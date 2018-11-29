Share:

ISLAMABAD – Seven matches were decided on the inaugural day of the All-Pakistan Inter Board Girls Netball championship, which started here Wednesday. Chairman Rawalpindi Board of intermediate and Secondary Education Dr Tanveer Zafar inaugurated the 3-days event, while vice president Women wing Pakistan Netball Federation Ashia Arian, Director Sports Rawalpindi Board Sobia Sultana Chaudhry, President Islamabad Netball Association Col (R) Ghulam Murtaza Shah and others were also present on the occasion. In the first day’s action , Rawalpindi simply outclassed sorry Peshawar 13-1; Lahore were too strong for Mardan, as they won 11-3; Islamabad beat Sahiwal 7-5; Lahore defeated Islamabad 11-6 and Hyderabad beat Rawalpindi 15-8 while Hyderabad and Peshawar got walkover against Bannu.–Staff Reporter