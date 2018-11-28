Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Baghdadul Jadeed police arrested the member of an inter-provincial bike lifter gang and recovered 10 motorcycles and weapons from his possession.

Station House Officer Irfan Akbar told the media that a special team was constituted on the directions of DPO Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor. The team included Inspector Irfan Akbar Khan, Riaz Ashraf, ASI Irfan Nazir, Asim Raza, Shabbir Ahmed, and Shehzad Sarwar. The team members were tasked with putting an end to bike theft incidents. The team worked day and night and traced out a gang member namely Adil, a resident of Tiba Badar Sher Bahawalpur, and arrested him.

The SHO told the media that three members of the gang used to roam the city on a motorcycle, and they stole motorbikes. He further told that criminals mostly lifted new motorcycles, adding that they had confessed to the crime during investigation. He added that on indication of the accused in custody, the police had recovered 10 motorcycles and a pistol. “The police are also in search of his accomplices including Mazhar Iqbal, Allah Ditta, Muzaffar, and Azhar,” he said, adding that raids are being conducted for their arrest.