KAMALIA-Pakistan has proved its sincerity for peace in South Asia through its decision to open Kartarpura Corridor. "Now India should interact with Pakistan on other issues particularly Kashmir."

These views were expressed by Kamalia Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Tahir Jutt during a media talk at his office here the other day.

"The opening of the Kartarpura border for Sikh Yatrees and allowing visa-free access to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib for religious activities shows that Pakistan is serious in its efforts for peace," he said, adding that the global community should persuade India to positively respond to the peace efforts of Pakistan and discuss Kashmir and other contentious issues.