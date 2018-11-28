Share:

MULTAN-State Minister for Climatic Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday expressed her hope for a thaw in relations between arch rivals - Pakistan and India - with the opening of Kartarpura Corridor, saying that Pakistan has taken the decision as a goodwill gesture.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Zartaj Gul pointed out that the past governments preferred personal relations over national interests as far as relations between both the countries were concerned.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only gallant Prime Minister, who could speak courageously with heads of other countries, adding that the premier would share his government's 100-day performance on November 29 in detail.

"The incumbent government has inherited economic woes from the previous PML-N government and they should be held responsible for the prevailing mess," the state minister asserted.

Replying a question, Ms Gul stated that the government would honour its pledges made with the masses. To another question, she observed that it is not an easy task to construct 5 million homes. She, however, informed that the government is devising a strategy for to materialise this dream. The state minster said that she is delighted that South Punjab is a fertile land where great brains existed and has been producing potential and talented minds for the development and prosperity of the country. Ms Gul said that the government is taking measures to deal with the climatic change issues.

PCGA OPPOSES LINT IMPORT

THROUGH TORKHAM

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Wednesday urged the government to review its decision of import of lint through Torkham border and demanded that lint import be allowed only through sea route when existing stock of lint at ginning factories and Phutti in the fields is utilized completely.

PCGA vice chairman Mehr Muhammad Ashraf conveyed the grievance at a press conference held at PCGA House. Ginners group chairman Haji Muhammad Akram, former PCGA chairman Shahzad Ali Khan, former vice chairman PCGA Asim Saeed, Malik Talat Suhail, Khawaja Riaz Hussain Siddiqui, and Chaudhry Khalid Bashir were also present.

The PCGA VC said that no decision that has potential to hurt the interests of the farmers and ginners should be finalized.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into their plight adding that the permission was being granted now despite the fact that the textile sector would require the imported lint in June-August 2019.

He said that import of lint at this time would impact the domestic market and price of lint negatively. Moreover, he added, import of lint through Torkham without inspection and fumigation would also carry chances of virus.

He said that farmers and ginners still have four million bales of cotton. He also urged the government to levy import duty on cotton from other countries.