KARACHI - An accountability court in Karachi on Wednesday summoned former federal minister for port and shipping Babar Ghori through advertisement in nationwide publications as despite of issuing several arrest warrants he has not been arrested so far.

The court conducted hearing of a corruption reference pertaining to Rs2.8 billion corruption in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), wherein the court was informed that an initiative has been taken to send notices to the main suspect Babar Ghro through advertisements in national-wide Urdu and English newspapers and he was summoned to appear on December 3.

The court had earlier, severed several notices to Ghori to appear in the court then issued none-bailable warrants but he avoided to appear in the trail court.

In prior hearing, the court had charged Javid Hanif, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) member of provincial assembly and others, in a same corruption reference.

MQM former leader Babar Ghauri, was nominated in the reference and facing the charges of massive corruption when he was federal minister for ports and shipping between 2008 and 2013. Mr Ghauri was declared an absconder in the case, as he failed attending NAB inquiry.

Ghori is the main suspect in the corruption reference of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012. However, the court has separated his reference as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to arrest him. The court had already issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him.

According to the NAB prosecution, the appointments were made in violation of KPT law, rules and regulations and resulted in loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion, and Javed Hanif, who is former chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), had allegedly played a vital role in this illegal practice.

The NAB has nominated as many as eight accused in the reference including, Babar Ghori, Javed Hanif, Rauf Akthar Farooqui, former director Gwadar port, Seras Ahmed, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Iqbal and Ameer Ali Brhoi.

The NAB had stated that during Ghauri’s tenure, about 1,200 people were illegally appointed in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), wherein 125 grade 17 officers were also hired. However, all the appointees were hired in one night, the reference stated.

ATC seeks supplement challan of Naqeeb case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday directed to submit supplement challan of Naqeebullah murder case before the administrative judge of ATC.

ATC No-III was hearing two cases in judicial complex of Karachi Central Jail, wherein the main suspect, suspended SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, ex-DSP Qamar Ahmed and others appeared before the court.

During the hearing, investigating officer (IO), Senior Superintendent (SSP) Police Dr Rizwan Ahmed appeared before the court and submitted a progress report regarding the arrest of the police officials, who were declared absconders, the official has informed the court that several raids have been conducted to arrest them but so far no arrest was made, he added that the absconding policemen had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

The officer also submitted a supplement challan, the court directed him to submit it before the administrative judge.

The court provided copies of bail orders of the accused to the complaint’s private lawyer.

Three accused Muhammad Anar, Faisal Mehmood and Kheir Muhammad filed bail applicants, the court issued notice to the prosecution on the pleas till December 4.

The court once again issued non-bailable warrants for the nine fugitive suspects including former SHO Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib alias shooter and others. Three suspects had earlier obtained interim bail first from Sindh High Court and later, the court concerned. The court adjourned the hearing till December 14.

Earlier, the detained accused including, ASI Allahyar, head constables Mohammad Iqbal, Khizar Hayat, constable Arshad Ali, sub-inspector Mohammad Yasin, constables Ghulam Nazik, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed and Shakil Feroze were brought to the court.

In prior hearing when the case was under trail before ATC No-II judge, the IO had requested the court to initiate proceeding regarding proclaiming offenders to the absconding cops under section 87 (proclamation for person absconding) against former SHO Amanullah Marwat, former SHO Shoaib Shaikh alias Shoaib Shooter, former ASI Anar Khan, former ASI Gada Hussain, former HC Abbas, former HC Sadagat Hussain Shah, former HC Faisal, former PC Raja Shamim Mukhtar, and former PC Rana Riaz after they failed to appear before the court to face the cases.

The then SSP Malir Rao Anwar and DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh along with 10 detained and 14 absconding police officials have been booked in cases of foisting illicit arms and explosives on Nageeb and other victims after allegedly kidnapping them for ransom and killing them in a staged shoot-out in Shah Lauf Town on Jan 13.

