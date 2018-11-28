Share:

OKARA-A man allegedly axed his wife to death over suspicion of having bad character at 9/4L village here the other day. According to police, Akhtar doubted the character of his wife Venus Bibi. The other day, a quarrel occurred between the couple over the issue which infuriated Akhtar.

He picked up an axe and inflicted fatal blows on Venus Bibi. She woman died on the spot. The murderer was arrested by the police, and a case was registered against him.

CRUSHED

A motorbike rider was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley. Shakoor was going on a motorcycle near Ravi police station when an oncoming tractor-trolley hit and ran over him. He died on the spot. Ravi police registered a case.