ISLAMABAD-A man was killed while a woman sustained injuries during a robbery incident in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. According to police sources, the dacoits tried to loot a couple near Expressway in Rawalpindi, reported a private news channel. The couple while trying to protect themselves from the robbers were attacked and were shot upon, which claimed the life of the man and left his wife injured. According to sources, the robbers fled from the scene after shooting the man. The man’s corpse and the injured woman were shifted to a nearby hospital.