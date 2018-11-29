Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mian Jahangir Iqbal, a BS-20 officer of Information Group, has been appointed as Director General/Principal Information Officer (PIO) in Press Information Department, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect, said a notification issued here Wednesday.

Mian Jahangir was presently posted as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The notification said that he has been transferred and posted as Principal Information Officer in his own pay and scale, Press Information Department, Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.