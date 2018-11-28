Share:

FAISALABAD-Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar strictly asked the sugar mills management in the district to start crushing season from 30th November and no excuse in this regard will be entertained. He was presiding over a meeting in which representatives of sugar mills and concerned officers participated.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that policy of the Punjab government regarding crushing season should be followed in letter and spirit and any violation would not be tolerated. He said that the necessary facilities should be provided to the sugarcane growers in a respectable manner and the entire crushing season should be kept complaint free. He cleared that the close monitoring would be carried out of the crushing season and the weight scales would be checked regularly. He stressed the need for avoiding any unjustified deduction in the weight and said that stern legal action would be taken against the unlawful weight scales besides discouraging the middlemen. He urged to pay previous dues of the sugarcane farmers. The DC asked the traffic police for ensuring best traffic management for smooth flow of sugarcane-laden trolleys to avert road accidents. The DC directed the ACs to supervise crushing.