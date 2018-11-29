Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership terming the provisional results of sixth population census controversial has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to play his role by ordering a five percent sample audit of census block in Karachi.

MQM-P deputy convener Nasreen Jalil in a letter had addressed the prime minister stating that Parliament, administration and Judiciary have become silent spectators to the injustice being meted out to Karachi in results of sixth population census. The 2017 census provincial results showed Karachi population to be far less than 15.6 million, whereas national and international experts and organisations believe the population of port city alone to be anywhere between 25-30 millions, she added.

Nasreen said that the matter was raised in the Parliament and in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). It was decided to have a sample unit of five percent validation of the census exercise.

However the census commission citing various reasons had refused to hold the sample audit while the summary has been moved for notifying the census 2017, provincial results to be declared as final results said the MQM-P deputy convener and warned that this act would force Karachi to suffer immensely.

In the letter the MQM-P leader has also drawn attention to the allocation of number of provincial and National Assembly seats based on the population counts and stated that wrong population counts results in denial of representation of the people.

Such acts would not only going to affect the economy but also going dent the political stability of Karachi, said Nasreen and urged PM Imran Khan to look into the matter and take immediate action.