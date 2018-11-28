Share:

Islamabad-Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed said that the incumbent government is taking concrete steps to depoliticize and improve the working of state institutions for better governance. He was speaking after the inauguration of mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ in Islamabad on Wednesday. The app has been developed in collaboration with National Highways Authority and Motorway Police; it will share real time information and data with commuters regarding traffic updates, weather situation and road blockages. The Minister said a pilot project would be started soon to test the construction of safe and better roads for safety of passengers and road users.