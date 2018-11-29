Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court sources on Wednesday denied that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice on the properties of Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The officials were responding to the claims on social media that the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who is currently on a visit to the UK to generate funds for his dam initiative, had taken the suo motu against the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The claims generated a frenzy on social media, with activists and supporters of different political parties jumping into the fray; some hailed, and some criticized the move.

However, official sources in Islamabad denied the social media speculation, saying that so far no new suo moto notice has been taken and a suo motu regarding foreign assets of Pakistani citizens without disclosing the same in the country is already pending adjudication in the top court.

The controversy started when a UK based journalist, associated with a private TV channel, tweeted that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken notice on the foreign properties of Aleema Khan.

He tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Chief Justice of Pakistan takes suo moto case of Aleema khan’s properties in Dubai, case fixed for hearing, journalists in London had drawn attention of the CJP that PM IK’s sister should be asked to provide money trail. CJP acts -.”

Several social media accounts retweeted the tweet.

The chief justice, while speaking with reporters in the UK, had earlier said that it was imperative that accountability should be held across the board.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar further added that there would be no discrimination and the principles of justice will be also be adopted in all cases, irrespective of political leanings and affiliations.

On October 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted before the top court the details of close relatives of prominent political personalities who owned properties in the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top court has issued no notice to Aleema Khan in the suo moto case regarding foreign assets stashed abroad.

However, her name was on the list of FIA.

Aleema Khan has already submitted her reply along with money trail with the FIA.

She has claimed the Amnesty Scheme 2018, introduced by the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

This month, Aleema Khan deposited half the total cost of her previously undeclared Dubai property with tax authorities as a penalty.

Aleema paid 25 percent of the total estimated amount of her luxurious flat, “The Lofts East-1406”, in taxes and 25 percent exceptional charges.

Aleema Khan, in her affidavit submitted with FIA, stated, “The Lofts East:1460 was paid for from funds generated from my business dealings overseas. Further, I have already disposed of my property and have also informed the FBR about the purchase and sale of the said property.”