LAHORE - Pakistan along with Sri Lanka will be co-host Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 scheduled to be held from December 6. A total of eight teams including Sri Lanka , Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the tournament, said a press release issued here.

The teams have been divided into two groups, wherein Group A comprising Sri Lanka , India, Afghanistan and Oman matches will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka from December 7 whereas in Group B, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and UAE matches will be played in Karachi from December 6. The Group ‘B’ matches of Pakistan leg will be played in two venues of Karachi including National Stadium and South-End Ground Club from December 6 to 9. The participating teams will arrive in Karachi on December 4. Pakistan will feature in the opening match of the tournament on December 6 against Hong Kong at National Stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh will play UAE at South-End Ground Club. The final of the tournament will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 15.