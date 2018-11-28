Share:

Islamabad-The senate body on National Health Services (NHS) has directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to verify the degrees of all doctors practicing in the public and private hospitals of the city, Tuesday.

The meeting of standing committee on NHS was held here under the chairmanship of senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh.

The chair while discussing the point of public interest raised by the senator Kulsoom Parveen recommended the ministry and PMDC to take action against unqualified doctors practicing in the federal hospitals.

“People with fake degrees are imparting duty of doctors and paramedics in the federal hospitals,” said Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

She said that such individuals need to be exposed and their degrees need to be verified.

She said that a fake doctor with the connivance of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was operating the patients for six months. “The individual was identified on the complaint of patients and finally arrested,” she said.

The committee formed three members’ sub-committee comprising senator Dilawar Khan, senator Dr. Ashok Kumar and Senator Dr. Asad Ashraf to monitor the degree verification process of the doctors. Additional Director (AD) Administration PMDC Arshad Nawaz said that the degrees of the doctors practicing in PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals could be verified through ministry only.

Minister for NHS Aamir Mehmmod Kiyani said that the ministry will facilitate in providing the lists of government sector hospital doctors to verify their degrees. On this occasion senator Kulsoom Parveen remarked that she also has a list of nearly one dozen fake doctors practicing in public sector hospitals of the city.

The minister responded that the ministry will share the names of the doctors with the senator so that no one with the fake qualification remains unidentified in the verification process.-

The chair of the committee also sought the reply from the capital police regarding arresting a fake doctor from PIMS. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Faisal Ali informed the committee that the police following the complaint registered arrested the fake doctor from the hospital.

The incident of fake doctor working in PIMS was reported in October.

“A fake doctor was practicing in PIMS with the connivance of PIMS administration,” revealed DIG Operations of the capital police.

He said that the police department will share all details of investigations with the committee on next meeting.

Chairman committee Ateeq Shekih expressing concerns on the inquiry held by PIMS administration said that the matter needs to be inquired on merit.

“Probably junior doctors have been framed in the matter to save the skin of a senior official,” he said.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen remarked that junior doctors were included in the inquiry committee to interrogate a senior official involved in the crime.

“The bogus doctor was employed in the clinic of a senior doctor, while the junior staff held responsible in the inquiry was not on duty the day accused was identified,” she remarked.

According to the police report available with The Nation, deputy director PIMS Dr. Manzoor Ahmed lodged a complaint with the police that an individual Fida Hussain who claimed to be a doctor of plastic surgery was not a PIMS employee. However, the accused was fraudulently informing patients and staff of PIMS that she was working at the hospital in capacity of a plastic surgeon.

The police report said that the PIMS administration had also earlier received applications against him for selling sub-standard medicines in the hospital. An attendant of the patient had filed complaint regarding his fake identity of being a doctor. The inquiry report of the incident also revealed that a fake doctor Fida Hussain was earning R. 400-500 per night for performing the duty on behalf of two Post Graduate (PG) Trainees in the plastic surgery department for several months.

The accused had named Dr. Hassan Khan and Dr. Uzair Khan in the police interrogation who were hiring his duties on their behalf. The administration of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) had suspended both PGs from their services last month.

The inquiry report said that Fida Hussain was visiting room no. 14 i.e minor Operation Theatre (OT) with ulterior motives and malafide interests and the lower staff verbally reported concerned officials. The committee also approved the “The Transplantation of Human Organ and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2018” in meeting.