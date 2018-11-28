Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have taken into custody a man after his wife killed their infant by throwing him into a water tank before taking her own life, informed official sources on Wednesday.

The woman committed suicide by jumping into a deep well. The incident occurred in Karnali Village, the precinct of Police Station Mandra, they said.

The deceased was identified as Shumaila Bibi while the name of infant could not ascertained.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between Asad and his wife Shumaila around two weeks ago when the husband refused to father his new born baby. They added the derogatory remarks of Asad upset the mother who killed her infant by throwing into water tank and later committed suicide. Police took Asad, the husband, into custody and began investigation, sources said.

A senior police officer told The Nation that Asad married Shumaila and the couple had a baby. However, the father refused to accept the baby accusing his wife of having illicit relations with another man.

A