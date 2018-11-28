Share:

Islamabad-The Islamabad Police on Wednesday booked four persons in a criminal intimidation case that allegedly involved the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi as the main culprit. However, the nephew has not been named in the FIR and police have just mentioned the physical description of a person who bears a resemblance with Niazi.

The four accused were in lawyers’ uniform and one of them with a small beard has been mentioned as one of the attackers in the FIR. However, the attackers’ identities were not known to the applicant when he was submitting the application. According to sources in police, the applicant later forwarded the name of Hassan Niazi as the main accused to the police.

Hassan Niazi allegedly manhandled an official of Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad on Monday. Niazi was appointed as a counsel by the owner of a website, which broadcast PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi’s interview, to represent them in the court. However, he became furious when he found out that another counsel had replaced him. Niazi had engaged in a verbal scuffle with his appointee.

In the meanwhile, Mumtaz Ali, who represents the FIA at the court of District and Session judge, Islamabad was also proceeding towards the court. Niazi slapped Mumtaz multiple times, while saying that “someone represented my client in the court and you didn’t even stop him. The FIA representative approached Ramana police and filed an application against Niazi.

The video of the incident gone viral on social media might have prompted the police to come into action. The incident took place on November 26 but the FIR was registered two days later.

The accused have been booked under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 34 of the PPC.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Mumtaz Ali, Head Constable FIA Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad who performs as ‘Naib Court’ in the court of Session Judge Islamabad Cyber Crime Circle.

According to the details, on 26 November 2018, he was in the court along with Assistant Director FIA in connection with a case involving former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi. When he was saying goodbye to the Assistant Director at the gate of the complex, a person appeared and asked Mumtaz his name. “After I introduced myself, he [Hassan Niazi] started making my video and abusing me. Later, he assaulted me and threatened to kill me, saying why I appeared before the court in connection with the case of Faisal Raza Abidi,” he told the police. The applicant said that three other persons were also with the attacker clad in lawyers’ attire. No arrests have so far been made in this connection, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug-pushers.

According to details, Crime Investigation Agency and Shahzad Town police nabbed Abu Zar Gahfari for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 1980 gram hashish from him. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed his involvement in selling narcotics to students.

Secretariat police arrested two accused Asad Khan and Muhammad Faizan and recovered 20 wine bottles and one 30-bore pistol from their possession. Kohsar police arrested Sajid Masih and recovered 15 liter wine from him. Tarnol police arrested 3 accused Zeeshan, Zahid Khan and Ramish and recovered 1115 gram hahish, 1337 gram heroin and 10 wine bottles from their possession. Ramana police arrested two accused Muhammad Waseem and Wajid and recovered one 30-bore pistol and 110 gram heroin from their possession. Khanna police arrested Khan Muhammad and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the overall performance of police, according to the officials.