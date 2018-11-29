Share:

ISLAMABAD : In order to ensure efficiency and improved performance by officers at all levels, Privatisation Commission has started implementation of e-office programme in line with government’s priorities and polices. Rizwan Malik, Secretary Privatisation Commission, inaugurated the e-office system in Privatisation Commission in presence of Federal Minister for Privatisation Commission. He stressed complete digitization of records on priority basis. He added that implementation of the programme shall facilitate institutional reforms and help improve performance. He appreciated the contribution of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Privatisation Commission led by Ms. Samreen Zahra, Director General (Admin), for taking on the challenge of training various sections (figured as above) mentioned in a short span of time. He further directed to implement this exercise in Privatisation Division by 31st December 2018. He hoped that the implementation of the E-Office program will go a long way in achieving desired objectives.